Wind chill probability map - 12.15.22

This map shows the probability of wind chills below -20 across Kansas between December 22-25.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter.

AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”

