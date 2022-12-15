The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter.
AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
The National Weather Service in Wichita advised the Emporia area has a 70% or greater chance of dropping to a wind chill of -20 next week.
Before all that, it's simply chilly and breezy. Northwest winds gusting to 30 miles per hour could bring a very high risk of grassland fires in the Flint Hills Thursday.
But things shouldn't be as bad as last December 15, when near-hurricane force wind gusts in Emporia led to thousands of people without power and damage to a store at Flinthills Mall.
Weekend days in the Emporia area should be sunny, with highs in the thirties through Saturday and 42 Sunday. The NWS has added slight chances for snow Monday morning and next Wednesday.
The high in Emporia Wednesday was 39 degrees, down from Tuesday's 61.
