The Emporia High School basketball teams are on their final road trip of the regular season tonight when they head to Junction City.
The girls are currently 15-3 and are hoping to close the season out on a strong note. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey is hoping to see her team be more consistent.
“It’s another game that concerns me,” Dorsey said. “They’re athletic, we’re going up to their place and we have two different versions of what we can be right now. They’re going to attack us and if we don’t guard and keep the ball in front of us, we’re going to struggle.”
The boys sit at 13-5 and lost to Junction City the last time they played them. Head coach Lee Baldwin is hoping for a different result this time around.
“Their athleticism and physicality on the perimeter really gave us problems last time,” Baldwin said. “That was our worst shooting game of the year. But I think we’ll be ready. It’ll be a lower-scoring game again and hopefully, we’ll be ahead at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.