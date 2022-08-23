MATFIELD GREEN — “William Allen White embodies everything great about Kansas,” Kevin Willmott declared. The screening of his documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas,” Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs was part of the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangout series.

The film offers a modern perspective on the life of the “Sage of Emporia,” Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher William Allen White. Willmott is the renowned independent filmmaker and Academy Award winning writer, with director Spike Lee, of “BlacKkKlansman”, plus an impressive list of other films. He lives in Lawrence and teaches at the University of Kansas.

