MATFIELD GREEN — “William Allen White embodies everything great about Kansas,” Kevin Willmott declared. The screening of his documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas,” Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs was part of the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangout series.
The film offers a modern perspective on the life of the “Sage of Emporia,” Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher William Allen White. Willmott is the renowned independent filmmaker and Academy Award winning writer, with director Spike Lee, of “BlacKkKlansman”, plus an impressive list of other films. He lives in Lawrence and teaches at the University of Kansas.
Cindy Hoedel, Summer Hangout Series program director and Pioneer Bluffs board member, introduced Willmott before a crowd of 50 or so, in the spacious breeze-cooled Rogler Barn at Pioneer Bluffs in Chase County.
“Kevin Willmott is a wonderful gift to our state,” she said. “One of the best things about the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangouts is the high quality of presenters. Another is the high quality of conversations that happen after the events.”
Willmott, born and raised in Junction City, is a lifelong Kansan.
“You kinda see that White represented a whole set of values that we’ve kind of lost in the last several years,” he said.
White’s famous 1896 editorial, “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” was written when he was a young man, not yet 30 years old. In it, he lambastes Populism, blaming the left-leaning People’s Party as the reason people were leaving Kansas, among other things. Republican boss Mark Hanna brought the piece to the McKinley-Roosevelt campaign, vaulting White to national fame. As time passed, however, White’s politics gradually changed from conservative to moderately liberal.
This change was particularly evident in White’s 1924 run for Kansas governor, a move calculated more to run the Ku Klux Klan out of Kansas than win the nomination. At the same time, White opposed J.R. Brinkley, a man most well known for promoting and performing goat testicle transplants into male humans. During that campaign and captured in the documentary, White made disparaging references to the “moronic majority.”
When asked about the creative genesis of the film, Willmott mused, “Kansas is a safe place to be yourself. As I started to unpack White, he kind of represented that. In his run for governor of Kansas, even more than the Klan, it was Brinkley and his unethical, anti-Semitic, manipulative ways that White was running against. He said, this is the thing that can destroy your democracy if you’re not careful.”
The thing we don’t talk about, Willmott said, is that you have to take them on to win.
“We have to step out of our comfort zone like White did,” Willmott said. “He didn’t want to run for governor.”
Willmott is no stranger to stepping out of his comfort zone. In 2017, he protested against concealed carry on Kansas college campuses by wearing a bullet-proof vest while teaching classes.
“The storyteller makes the invisible visible,” Willmott commented.
He told of playing Wild Bill Hickok in a high school play. “One of the songs was ‘Check All Guns When You Get to Abilene.’ In the Old West, you checked your guns when you came into town.”
“We’re turning into a society that has this checklist: cell phone, wallet, gun. That’s how normalized it’s become.” He added, “White told us, what kind of society do you want to live in?”
The film demonstrates how White helped usher in an age of responsible journalism. Willmott noted that the era of fact-based journalism is fading today in the face of fake news and propaganda, observing that there’s very little middle ground in modern journalism. In the documentary, William Allen White is quoted in regard to responsible journalism: “If the facts are fairly and honestly presented, the truth will take care of itself.”
“Most journalists are probably a little left of center,” Willmott commented, “but nearly all the news outlets are owned by about six very conservative organizations.”
Small town newspapers were the voice of the community across the nation. The Gazette, Willmott said, was bigger than the small town it lives in. He observed that today’s small town newspaper publishers are hiring more good journalists and focusing more on fact-based reporting.
“That raises the community up, makes it better,” Willmott said. “Those early newspaper publishers were thinkers–they made people think. When William Allen White says, maybe rethink things a little — that matters. People listen.”
Because of the internet, Willmott opined, we don’t have that community sense as much today. The internet, he said, doesn’t have a real community voice — and the big thing is, the internet can’t tell you what’s a lie, what’s not a fact.
“The thing that may be jeopardizing us the most is that we didn’t realize how much we relied on those hometown newspapers,” Willmott said. “The thing is, what are we replacing them with? The internet? It goes a lot deeper than that; it’s really the connection to the community.”
Willmott noted that White wanted a million Emporias all over the country.
“We had that for a while, but it’s kinda gone now,” he said. “We have big work to do.”
In closing, Hoedel praised the work of White and small town community newspapers.
“Kudos to The Emporia Gazette, which is covering this event,” she said.
Kevin Willmott’s documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas’’ can be streamed at pbs.org. For more information about Matfield Green Work’s Summer Hangout Series, visit matfieldgreen.org. To learn more about William Allen White, visit the historic White home, Red Rocks, at 927 Exchange St. in Emporia, find the Red Rocks State Historic Site on Facebook, or check the Kansas Historical Society website at kshs.org.
