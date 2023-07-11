Special to The Gazette
Enjoy classic and original Cowboy Songs and Poetry during Emma Chase Friday Night Music on July 21.
Western music night is set from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. They will celebrate Flint Hills cowboy traditions of humor, ranch life, roundups, rodeos, and romance. This is an acoustic jam/open mike — all musicians, poets and listeners welcome.
Music will be out under the stars (weather permitting) by the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls — bring your lawn chair. Or, if rainy or too hot, it will be in the lovely Prairie PastTimes gallery at 220-1/2 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls. Admission is Free.
Held for the past 24 years, Emma Chase Friday Night Music — is on odd Fridays (1st, 3rd and 5th Fridays) is one of the “8 Wonders of Kansas” and is on the “Kansas Bucket List.” www.facebook.com/EmmaChaseMusic.
