Cade Kohlmeier

Cade Kohlmeier tees off at the College Disc Golf National Championships in Marion, N.C.

 Courtesy David Spafford

The Emporia State men’s disc golf team finished runner-up at the College Disc Golf National Championships in its inaugural season in Marion, N.C. on Saturday.

“We didn’t put expectations on the week and to find ourselves in contention going into the last day was a pretty surreal feeling,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “You’re playing the best of the best and we 100% proved ourselves to not be overrated throughout the entire season and we just came up a little short there at the end.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.