The Emporia State men’s disc golf team finished runner-up at the College Disc Golf National Championships in its inaugural season in Marion, N.C. on Saturday.
“We didn’t put expectations on the week and to find ourselves in contention going into the last day was a pretty surreal feeling,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “You’re playing the best of the best and we 100% proved ourselves to not be overrated throughout the entire season and we just came up a little short there at the end.”
The Hornet D-I men’s team of Alexis Chaparro, Justin Farrell, Cade Kohlmeier and Grant Yoder started Saturday’s round with a two-stroke lead over defending national champion Missouri while Cincinnati was five strokes back. The Bearcats birdied four of the first six holes to move to -26 and pull into second place. The Hornets also started out strong, with birdies on three of the first six holes to go to -30 after six.
Emporia State had a three-stroke lead after the front nine, -30 to -27. But the Bearcats shot three-under over the final nine holes while the Hornets finished +2 on the back nine, allowing Cincinnati to capture the national championship.
McCabe gave all the credit to Cincinnati, who played exceptionally well down the stretch.
“It wasn’t due to bad play,” McCabe said. “It was really just due to Cincinnati really wanting it. You can win an event and you can lose an event and Cincinnati definitely won the event coming down the stretch by birding one of the hardest par threes on the course and then following it up with a par on 18, which is the hardest hole on the course.”
Mother Nature had an impact on most of the tournament, which began on Wednesday, with cold and rainy conditions. That was the case again on Saturday, but McCabe said his players are used to those conditions.
“Rain definitely affects the flight of the disc,” McCabe said. “It was pretty sloppy conditions out there and everything got a little muddy. The grip on the disc was a little harder so you just had to slow things down a lot more. The conditions were definitely a challenge if you weren’t prepared for it, but we were and I think that’s why we played so well. We played in adverse conditions for most of the season, so it wasn’t anything new to us.”
The women’s team of Shelby Ebert and Rebekah Thompson had one of the top ten rounds of the final day to move up to 16th overall. They shot +5 on Saturday and finished the tournament +42. Only one out of 29 women’s teams (Missouri) broke par for the tournament, finishing at -1.
“They went out there and had a great finish,” McCabe said. “Rebecca actually shot 200 points above her rating, which was the highest margin in the whole event and she actually won a disc golf cart that’s going to be shipped to her. So that was a special prize for her and our ladies had their best finish in the team format in the final round.”
All in all, it was more than a successful first year for the Emporia State disc golf program. McCabe is already excited about next season.
“The season that we had was phenomenal,” McCabe said. “To go to nationals and be in contention coming down the stretch in our inaugural season and having all four guys back and then more players coming next year is going to be great for us. Our team looks great and is ready to battle next year. They left with a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth, so they’re going to be a very dangerous team next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.