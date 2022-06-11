EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Sean James, the former United States Navy medic who pulled three children from a burning vehicle after the recent wreck on the Turnpike just north of Emporia. Thanks to James’ bravery, all three children survived the crash and are being treated for their injuries.
Recent Emporia High School graduate Brenden Kienholz for being one of 22 National Merit scholars from Kansas. Kienholz was recognized by the USD 253 Board of Education at its meeting on Wednesday for his achievements.
The Emporia Pride Choir on its debut performance at Emporia Pride Live on Friday. The choir is led by Emporia State University choir conductor Dr. Joshua Donaldson.
The Emporia Jr’s baseball team, who won both games in a doubleheader against Andover their opening night.
The volunteers who helped clean up the Flint Hills as part of the Klean Kanza efforts after last week’s Unbound Gravel races.
Newman Regional Health on successfully completing its first robotic-assisted surgery ever performed at the hospital on Wednesday.
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
