First quarter recap: Emporia leads Pittsburg: 7-6. Emporia scored first on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Fred Jackson to Sheldon Stewart with 4:05 remaining. Pittsburg responded with a 23-yard score of their own, but the extra point was blocked. Emporia leads 7-6 after the first quarter.
Second quarter recap: Emporia and Pittsburg tied at 14. After a Fred Jackson interception, Pittsburg took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal and converted the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead with 2:17 to play. But Emporia responded in a big way thanks to Bobby Trujillo, who scored on a 52-yard sprint to tie the game at 14.
