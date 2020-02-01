I received a note and press release from Roger Marshall concerning health care legislation and was disappointed.
First of all, the report starts by condemning the Democrats and praising the Republicans. Why can’t the two parties develop a united plan that won’t change every time a different party sits in the White House?
Marshall wants people to use tax-free money to pay their medical bills. This is just finding a different way to pay our bills. Cost containment has not been part of any legislation that I have seen.
The AMA and the hospital association should be part of the solution. In his plan, Marshall doesn’t mention drug costs. We pay the highest prices in the world for drugs. About a year ago, he made statements about reining in drug costs, but this wasn’t mentioned now.
My main hope in writing this is that both parties will stop the inflammatory rhetoric, treat each other with respect and work together to develop a united plan which lowers health care costs.
James M. Geitz
Emporia
