The Emporia High School boys and girls bowling teams both won at the Topeka West quad on Wednesday afternoon.

The boys finished with a team score of 2,524 and had four of the top individual finishers. Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a series score of 666, Colton Swift had a 652, Morgan Liggett bowled a 606 and Devin Mohling totaled 600.

