The Emporia High School boys and girls bowling teams both won at the Topeka West quad on Wednesday afternoon.
The boys finished with a team score of 2,524 and had four of the top individual finishers. Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a series score of 666, Colton Swift had a 652, Morgan Liggett bowled a 606 and Devin Mohling totaled 600.
The girls finished with a team score of 2,148 and had three of the top five individual finishers. Brittany Mohling led the Lady Spartans with a total pinfall of 564, Darby Hauff finished second with 560 and Oliva Boettcher took fifth with 487.
Emporia will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a quad at Manhattan against Manhattan, Washburn Rural and Junction City beginning at 3 p.m.
