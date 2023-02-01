Two Emporia High School football seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football on Wednesday afternoon.
Wide receiver Parker Leeds will stay home to play for Emporia State, while offensive lineman Jaden Thomas will play at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Ind.
“I’m ecstatic for them,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “Anytime multiple guys from our program get to play at the next level is huge and it's a true testament to those kids too. They've worked hard, they've earned it and they've overcome a lot to get to where they're at. It's a pretty impressive feat and just seeing them today, their smiles were a mile wide. They’re both excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
Leeds was named to the Centennial League All-Second Team and was an All-State honorable mention by Sports in Kansas. He is going to a strong Emporia State program in the toughest Division II conference in the country, but Tuttle feels he will be up for the challenge.
“I'm excited for him,” Tuttle said. “He's been an Emporia kid his whole life and he's been around Emporia State athletics forever. To get a chance to be one of those guys I think is really important for him. It's going to be hard work and he knows that. But that's the exciting part about it and he's looking forward to that challenge. If he works as hard as he possibly can, which he will, he's going to be one of those guys and I think anytime an Emporia kid can be a contributor for Emporia State, it's a great thing.”
Thomas was a Centennial League honorable mention as an offensive lineman. He will be attending one of the top engineering institutes in the country, which was important for him.
“I think he's excited,” Tuttle said. “I've been able to coach him on the offensive line since he was a freshman and just to see how far he's come from where he was has been incredible. He had a pretty significant injury he had to overcome at the beginning of his junior year, and that was a real testament to him and how much he wanted to be a college football player. It was important for him to find a place that's high in academics, which have always been important to him, so I think he found a great fit.”
Tuttle is excited to see what these guys do at the next level and is grateful he got the opportunity to coach them.
“You just knew from the get-go they had the desire to be where they're at and where they're going,” Tuttle said. “It’s been a lot of fun and a privilege for our staff to get to coach them. Obviously, we know and they know the even harder work starts now, but they've done a great job of setting themselves up for this opportunity and I firmly believe they're going to take it on headfirst.”
