JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Tray Buchanan eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season as the Emporia State men’s basketball team opened 2022 with a 76-69 win over Lincoln on Saturday.
The contest was close throughout, featuring 16 lead changes and three ties. However, the Hornets (10-3, 5-2 MIAA) held the Blue Tigers (1-9, 0-5 MIAA) to just two field goals in the final 7:14 of the game and outscored Lincoln 17-7 during that span en route to their third straight win.
Buchanan, the nation’s leading scorer, put up half of his 34 points in a nearly nine-minute span to end the first half. Jumah’Ri Turner contributed a further 19 points for Emporia State, which shot 42.1% (24 of 57) in the game and 34.8% (8 of 23) from long distance. Turner’s output moved him up to 23rd in the school’s all-time scoring list.
The Blue Tigers had four players score in double figures, with Derrick Woods’ 19 points leading the way. Lincoln shot 47.6% (30 of 63) from the floor but just 23.8% (5 of 21) from 3-point range.
The Hornets will stay in Missouri when they head to Warrensburg on Monday to take on Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. The Mules (6-4, 3-3 MIAA) fell to Washburn 67-65 on Saturday.
