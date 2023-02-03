The Emporia High School basketball teams will both return to the court tonight against Washburn Rural in Topeka.
The Junior and Lady Blues will present a challenge for both of Emporia’s teams. The girls are 9-4 and ranked fourth in 6A, while Emporia is 12-2 and ranked fourth in 5A. The Lady Spartans have had a week of practice since the Glacier’s Edge Tournament, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey wants to make sure her team can play a full 36 minutes against the state’s top teams.
“We're working on understanding that we just can't have these little breakdowns again,” Dorsey said. “I thought we played really, really well all weekend, but we lost a game in a three-minute stretch and we can't do that against the best teams. So, just continuing to educate them on every single possession mattering and getting kids more reps. We’ve got to have perfect execution all the time and we're a couple of positions away from that. So, the more reps in practice we can get them, the better right now.”
Dorsey feels they will need to play close to perfect to walk out of Topeka with a win. But it’s certainly possible.
“They're a great team,” Dorsey said. “I have a ton of respect for that program and I think they do for us. It's a game we can win and our girls have to believe that. It's going to have to be a night where we don't take a possession off and we can't have all our kids have an off night. We're going to have to play pretty close to perfect but I think they're taking strides in that direction.”
The boys have not played since Jan. 24, when it defeated Manhattan. Head coach Lee Baldwin said they have been working on adding a new dynamic to their offense.
“We’ve spent a lot of time adding new stuff to our offense,” Baldwin said. “What we need to do is be able to pass the ball and cut without having to dribble. The first thing some of our guys want to do is catch the ball and dribble and when that happens, the teams we play just collapse on us and we're not able to get the ball to the paint. We're working on moving the ball without dribbling and getting teams to go side to side defensively and put them in long closeouts, and then we can attack from there.”
Both teams enter tonight’s contest with 10-4 records, but Baldwin feels Washburn Rural is the team to beat at the moment.
“I think they’re the best team in our league,” Baldwin said. “Their point guard is probably going to be the Player of the Year. They're really well-coached. They're not overly athletic but they're extremely skilled. They shoot it very well and they have very high IQ players. They make you beat them and it's going to be a really challenging task for us.”
