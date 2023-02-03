EHS_Spartan

The Emporia High School basketball teams will both return to the court tonight against Washburn Rural in Topeka.

The Junior and Lady Blues will present a challenge for both of Emporia’s teams. The girls are 9-4 and ranked fourth in 6A, while Emporia is 12-2 and ranked fourth in 5A. The Lady Spartans have had a week of practice since the Glacier’s Edge Tournament, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey wants to make sure her team can play a full 36 minutes against the state’s top teams.

