A forensic scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation testified Tuesday that Devawn Mitchell had no drugs or alcohol in his system when he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through Emporia last March.
The accident resulted in the death of 64-year-old Steven Henry.
Kayla Horst said she tested Mitchell's blood sample for around 80 compounds and alcoholic substances on March 24, 2021. No evidence of any drugs or alcohol was in his system.
The blood was collected March 18, 2021 at Newman Regional Health. Janelle DePriest testified that she followed all procedures and used a KBI test kit provided to her by law enforcement officers that day.
Mitchell is accused of multiple first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and felony flee and elude in Henry’s death.
The second day of the trial is currently underway. We will update with more information as the trial continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.