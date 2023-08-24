The USD 253 Board of Education approved publishing its intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and notice of budget hearing at its meeting Wednesday evening.
Pam Stranathan, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, said the 2023-24 budget is currently sitting at slightly over $36 million with a mill levy of 54.929 mills, compared to $34 million last year with a mill levy of 54.770.
The district is required to set the general fund mill levy at 20 mills to receive state aid, she added, meaning that the district automatically exceeds the revenue-neutral rate.
The school board cannot increase the mill levy but can decrease it before finalizing the budget. Most of the budget is earmarked for instructional costs, with increases caused mainly by higher prices and student educational demands.
The budget hearing is set to take place at the start of its Sept. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
The board also approved the 2023-24 Emporia State University AmeriCorps Host Site Agreement with Jones Early Childhood Development Center.
According to Director of Assessments and Accountability Dr. Ryan Karjala, the agreement will employ up to 15 AmeriCorps members to provide academic support for students at Jones.
The AmeriCorps members are university education majors and will be hired and paid by ESU.
“We’re really excited about this partnership with ESU as a host site for the AmeriCorps program,” Karjala said. “AmeriCorps members will get really good experience working with children as a teacher’s aid.”
In further business, the district reviewed a health and wellness update, presented by Jennifer Arndt, director of nursing.
Arndt said the school nursing staff will be able to offer combination tests for COVID and flu this year, though the district does not have the tests yet. Each day during the respiratory season, she added, nurses see anywhere from 30-100 students and staff members per day for illnesses at each building, while day to day, nurses see 10-60 students and staff.
The board also voted to end the masking policy with the 5% threshold positivity for a building. If there are any ongoing issues with student health issues, such as long COVID, the district said it will be addressed through individual health plans.
Arndt also addressed the district response to the excessive heat sweeping the state, stating that district sports are currently following KSHSAA guidelines.
“I know specifically our district is either doing morning practices or in the afternoon, they are going indoors,” Arndt said. “Our elementary schools are really following that kind of guidelines. I know there aren’t really sports in elementary schools but we follow those heat-related things to decide if they need to stay indoors for recess.”
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for the revenue-neutral rate and budget hearing and board meeting at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
