USD 253 color

The USD 253 Board of Education approved publishing its intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and notice of budget hearing at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Pam Stranathan, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, said the 2023-24 budget is currently sitting at slightly over $36 million with a mill levy of 54.929 mills, compared to $34 million last year with a mill levy of 54.770.

