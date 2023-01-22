The Emporia High School wrestling teams were back at it on Saturday, with the girls finishing second at Olathe South.
The Lady Spartans finished with 239 points, with Ozark placing first with 303.5 points.
Emporia had six wrestlers take top-five finishes, with Virginia Munoz winning at 135 points. Katina Keosybounheuang (120) and Kiana Flores-Delgado (170) finished third, Azia Obregon took fourth at 115 and Kensley Medrano (125) and Alexa Castillo (235) finished fifth.
The boys went 2-3 in the Emporia Dual Tournament, recording wins over Hutchinson, 78-3 and Wichita West, 51-20. The Spartans fell to Derby, 38-33, Dodge City, 46-30 and Washburn Rural, 38-36.
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul at 150 pounds was Emporia’s only undefeated wrestler on the day.
The boys are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Chanute while the girls will prepare for the Centennial League Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Junction City.
