EHS winter dual champions

Emporia's Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (right) won an individual championship at Emporia's dual tournament on Saturday.

 Courtesy Curtis Simons

The Emporia High School wrestling teams were back at it on Saturday, with the girls finishing second at Olathe South.

The Lady Spartans finished with 239 points, with Ozark placing first with 303.5 points.

