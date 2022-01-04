WARRENSBURG, MO – The Emporia State men’s basketball team buried 19 3-pointers in its 91-59 victory over Central Missouri Monday evening.
The win was significant in multiple ways, as the Hornets (11-3, 6-2 MIAA) matched last year’s win total in nine fewer games and picked up their most lopsided victory over the Mules (6-5, 3-4 MIAA) in their 117 meetings.
Central Missouri led Emporia State early on before the Hornets went on a 22-9 run in the final seven minutes of the first half to take a 40-28 lead into the locker room.
Emporia State outscored the Mules 51-31 in the second 20 minutes to pull away.
The Hornets shot the lights out, hitting 58.5% (31 of 53) of their attempts compared to Central Missouri’s 38% (19 of 50) performance.
Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner each made six 3-pointers for Emporia State, as Buchanan tallied 27 points and Turner put up 20 to move up to 22nd on the school’s all-time scoring list. Kaden Evans had 12 points and Mayuom Buom and Brooks Haddock had 11 each.
Gaven Pinkley led the Mules with 13 points and Koray Gilbert added 11.
The Hornets have now won four in a row and will return home to host Missouri Western (8-6, 4-2 MIAA) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Griffons lost to Pittsburg State 72-64 on Saturday.
