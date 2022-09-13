Will the last week of summer mean the last Emporia heat wave of the year?
It may be too soon to tell, but forecasters have put the words “very warm” and “hot” in the regional forecast for the days ahead.
With no rain in the immediate forecast, afternoon sun will send the temperature in Emporia to 91 degrees Tuesday and 93 Wednesday.
But a slight chance of showers is now in the forecast for Saturday morning. Any rain should end before Emporia State's football game kicks off at 1 p.m.
Monday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport bounced back to 85, after it was only 72 Saturday. The morning low was comfortable again at 53, while Cottonwood Falls dipped to 47..
