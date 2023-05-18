And then there was one left standing, at least for a few hours.
All area baseball and softball teams were eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday, with Chase County baseball advancing to the regional final.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
And then there was one left standing, at least for a few hours.
All area baseball and softball teams were eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday, with Chase County baseball advancing to the regional final.
The Bulldogs defeated Southern Lyon County yesterday at Soden’s Grove, 14-9, in a semifinal matchup, and then played top-seeded Marion High School in the regional championship game. But the Bulldogs came up short, losing 4-3.
Chase County tied the game with a three-run sixth frame and only one run was needed to close the deal. But that run belonged to the Warriors yesterday evening. Bulldog pitcher Cal Kohlmeier had a respectable evening from the hill, striking out nine batters and giving up five hits. He also doubled at the plate, driving in two runs.
The Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs were shut out earlier in the day by Marion, 6-0. The team concludes it season with a 13-9 record.
In softball action, Lebo-Waverly was blanked by No. 1 seed Central Heights High School, 10-0. The team finishes the season with a 12-10 record.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.