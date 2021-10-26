Emporia is about to receive a taste of what parts of California endured over the last few days.
“It's pretty much the same system,” National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Reese said from Topeka Tuesday morning. “It's a different surface low, but the same upper trough.”
The Weather Service estimated early Tuesday that 1.26 inches of rain could fall on Emporia by Thursday. But the larger risk for severe weather is east and west of Emporia,
“Storms are possible across the entire area,” a statement posted online said. “The higher rainfall amounts are most likely across far eastern Kansas.”
What meteorologist called a “bomb cyclone” dumped more than four inches of rain on San Francisco, with flash flooding in some places and heavy snow at higher elevations. The Bay Area remained under a high surf advisory Tuesday morning.
That system is expected to reach Lyon County between 1:00-5:00 a.m. Wednesday. That should mean a wet Wednesday, with rain chances diminishing by Thursday morning.
So far this month, Emporia Municipal Airport has recorded 6.13 inches of rain. A reporting station three miles northwest of town has had 4.57 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.