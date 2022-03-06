The Emporia Friends of the Zoo's annual fundraiser topped last year in donations by almost 75%.
Zoo director Lisa Keith reported Friday night's “Roundup” at the Lyon County Fairgrounds raised $127,427. She called it a "record setting night."
The auction portion of the evening showed some zoo animals are worth much more than they did last June, when the 2021 fundraiser occurred.
Keith said sponsorship of the mountain lion for a year sold for $7,000, which was 40% more than last year. The lemur sponsorship jumped 75% to $4,900.
Sponsorship of the eagle was the third highest-priced item at the auction, at $4,500.
Most of the money from the event will fund the David Traylor Zoo's education coordinator position.
