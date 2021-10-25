The forecast lines for severe weather moved slightly to the east early Monday. But Emporia remained on the low-risk side.
The National Weather Service expects new storms to develop in central Kansas Tuesday night. But the risk in Emporia remains “marginal,” at one on a five-point scale.
“Large hail, strong winds and heavy rain are the main hazards,” a weather release said. The risk increases to “slight” in the Flint Hills, and west and south from there.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.35 inches of rain over the weekend. Most of it fell during a pre-dawn thunderstorm Saturday.
During a normal October, Emporia has 3.06 inches of rain. So far this month, the total at the airport is 6:13 inches.
The long-range forecast shows no sign of freezing weather. Lyon County is now a week behind the average for the first freeze of the fall.
The coldest forecast temperature in the coming week is 38 degrees on Friday night.
