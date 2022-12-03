Balmy weather, the longest list ever of artists and venues, and cute kittens proved to be popular pulls for December’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk. From glass-blowing and pottery-making demonstrations to creating Christmas tree ornaments and a drum circle, there was something for everyone at this last event of the year.
Emporia State University was December’s First Friday sponsor, featuring four separate locations: the presenting venue and Department of Art annual faculty show in King Hall’s Norman R. Eppink Gallery, the always-popular collaborative painting project also in King Hall, glass-blowing demonstrations in the Art Annex, and Print Guild offerings at William Allen White Library on campus. The university also provided a shuttle bus running between campus venues and downtown all evening for the event.
ESU art professor Derek Wilkinson coordinated the evening’s collaborative painting activity, in which participants chose and painted small tiles that, when assembled, would recreate John Singer Sargent’s Impressionist painting ‘Carnation, Lily, Lily, Rose’. Joy Frevert, an ESU graduate with a concentration in art, was enjoying her first-ever First Friday Art Walk.
“I do enjoy art,” she smiled.
Wilkinson noted the value of opening the department to acquaint the community with “what we do here. I hope by getting a little taste of it at events like these, that some people will want to be artists.”
Recent ESU fine arts graduate Alice Hampton was out with friends for the evening, and was glad to reconnect with Art Department chair James Ehlers at her first Art Walk stop of the evening.
“It’s so fun seeing so many people I know, and exciting to see all these new projects,” Hampton enthused as she perused the faculty art show.
Ehlers noted, “The Department of Art is always excited to collaborate with Emporia First Friday and show the community what we do. We want the Department of Art to be accessible to the community and for everyone to feel comfortable visiting here.”
Down the hill on the east side of campus sits the Art Annex, in a small unassuming tin building. Gwen Larson, ESU’s Director of Media Relations, waited patiently outside for her family to catch up.
“To actually have four venues open is a good representation of our art programs,” she said. “Kaila Mock, who heads up Emporia First Friday, is one of our alums–we’re really proud of her.”
Kale Stewart, 3D Design instructor at ESU, explained what was happening with the glass-blowing demonstration inside the Art Annex. About 400 pounds of glass were heating in the 1000-degree furnace. ESU students–called ‘pullers’--Nik Dikin and Annie Honn were heating up cane in a separate reheating chamber to do a cane pull, in which they would twirl and stretch the fiery hot molten glass to a nearly 20-foot length during their dramatic demonstration.
On the opposite side of campus, the William Allen White Library was buzzing with activity. Print Guild student members displayed their art to the accompaniment of a drum circle that included English, Modern Languages and Journalism professor Kevin Rabas; author and poet Kerry Moyer; University Archives and Library assistant professor Alex Mosakowski; and School of Library & Information Management Dean Wooseob Jeong. Upstairs on the third floor, the renowned May Massee Collection was highlighted for the December Art Walk.
In addition to the opportunity of viewing the elegant recreation of May Massee’s New York publishing house office, art walkers could browse the collection of original art featured in treasured children’s books across the years. University Library and Archives Public Services Supervisor Rebekah Curry explained that “the current theme is showing the progress of art from early sketches to finished projects.”
Downtown Emporia was alive with throngs of art walkers from the top of Commercial Street almost to the railroad tracks. Kittens were a big attraction at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, which hosted an adoption event and a variety of fundraisers for the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. The Emporia Arts Center offered a holiday ornament-making project and showcased the work of local artists with their Art Gifts Holiday Boutique artfully arranged throughout the gallery and shop spaces and around the towering glittering Christmas tree.
Lyon County History Center hosted the 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale with the Emporia Artisans, open both Friday night and all day Saturday. In addition to painting, woodwork, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and photography were the authors and poets of Meadowlark Press, offering a wide variety of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s books, and the Meadowlark literary magazine 105 Meadowlark Reader.
Nancy Boyce, proprietor of the pop-up shop I Like Art at Fifth and Commercial, was glad to see “good steady traffic. We’re having lots of fun this evening. It’s a good event for us.”
I Like Art features art from a wide variety of local artists of all ages, from textiles to pottery to photography and more. Sister pop-up Grandma’s Attic showcased its collection of vintage and flea market wares and tempted art walkers with homemade holiday cookies. Ceramicist Larry Matson was demonstrating clay throwing, creating a tall bowl on a pottery wheel.
“I don’t want to get too philosophical,” Matson mused, “but think about where we would be if we didn’t have clay. Everything incorporates ceramics, from resistors for electricity to semiconductors and cement. Clay is what the earth is made of; it’s what we’re made of.”
Main Street Axe hosted the always popular Ampersand Vinyl, with more than a thousand records for sale. And for those looking for a bit more excitement, there were plenty of axe-throwing opportunities. Chi Em Eats was doing a brisk dinner business, as well as a bustling Doodles & Jots stationery business with creative greeting cards doodled by artist Staci Hamman, jotted by author Jerilynn Henrikson, and produced by CEO Duane Henrikson.
Kat Dorcas is Emporia First Friday’s new marketing director. “The amount of venues we have [tonight] is one of the longest lists ever: new artists, new locations. We’re excited! It’s been a good year, and we’re looking forward to expanding our support of local artists next year.”
Learn more about Emporia First Friday Art Walk events, its artists, and hosting venues at emporiafirstfriday.com or find them on Facebook. Ringing in the new year, the next First Friday Art Walk takes place on Jan. 6, 2023. Watch for presenting venue and artist announcements in coming weeks.
