Balmy weather, the longest list ever of artists and venues, and cute kittens proved to be popular pulls for December’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk. From glass-blowing and pottery-making demonstrations to creating Christmas tree ornaments and a drum circle, there was something for everyone at this last event of the year.

Emporia State University was December’s First Friday sponsor, featuring four separate locations: the presenting venue and Department of Art annual faculty show in King Hall’s Norman R. Eppink Gallery, the always-popular collaborative painting project also in King Hall, glass-blowing demonstrations in the Art Annex, and Print Guild offerings at William Allen White Library on campus. The university also provided a shuttle bus running between campus venues and downtown all evening for the event.

