I have been so spoiled.
I am used to going to the store for one or two things at the last minute for whatever meal I’ve decided on for the day. It’s not unusual for me to hit the store three or four times a week, with most of the trips being for four or five items. Maybe even one item.
Well, that’s not going to work right now, is it? I need to plan.
A friend lamented this very fact on Facebook recently, and I thought I’d add my two-cents worth in the hopes it will help someone, anyone, as we do the smart thing and limit our outings.
First, I want to refer you, dear reader, to previous columns featuring Jay Disney’s cookbook, “Let There Be Lite.” He has some really good ideas for planning and prepping in such a way you won’t become a slave to the stove.
And he is not the only one; there are plenty of ideas on the internet. For fun, do a search for “Meal Planning for Dummies.” I did!
So, what is the best way to start? In all likelihood, you are looking at three meals a day, seven days a week. How many of those meals could be take-out from a locally-owned restaurant? How many of those meals will have meat as the main dish? Which meals could end up with leftovers suitable for repackaging?
I’m thinking a good-size roast, a package of pork chops, a bag of IQF fish (look for the sustainable symbol) and a whole chicken. A variety of nutritious vegetables, fresh or frozen, some bake-at-home frozen rolls (Hello, Sister Schubert!) and a loaf from Chad the Breadman. And, the pantry staples: milk, eggs, oil, butter, spices, pasta, rice, flour, sugar.
Sunday, roast the chicken for lunch and prepare the roast for a Monday slow-cooker session. Have half the chicken with steamed broccoli and cauliflower. For the second meal of the day, have pork chops with mushroom gravy and rice.
Monday, throw potatoes and carrots into the roast, onion if you like (I like) and plan that for the second meal. Pick the remaining chicken meat off the bones and boil the carcass for stock. Mid-day, cook up some pasta, drain and chill. Add in leftover bits of the broccoli and cauliflower, shred some chicken and toss it with a small amount of vinaigrette. Cold pasta salad, and you can add chickpeas, olives, whatever.
When your roast is ready to serve, set some aside for another meal, and drain the juices into a container for future use — once the fat solidifies, scoop that out. If you end up with leftover vegetables, put them in a container for Wednesday.
Tuesday, make a pot of rice using the chicken stock. Slice up some vegetables, very thin, and saute them in a little oil. Season for stir-fry, which can be anything you like, and some dashes of soy sauce. Toward the end, toss in the cooked rice, whisk two eggs in a bowl, then add that to the stir-fry. Second meal? How about oven-baked fish, topped with thin slices of onion and roasted potatoes on the side? It would be good to add a green element, like beans, spinach, a salad.
Wednesday, make soup with the beef juices, bits of shredded beef, the leftover vegetables from Monday night, a can of beans, a can of corn. Make some corn muffins (Thank you, Jiffy Mix). The second meal would be a good time for another round of pork. Bake it with stewed tomatoes and green beans; Bake extra pork for another meal later. I like this with rice, but if you’re tired of rice, couscous or mashed potatoes are good, too.
Thursday, use the last of your beef to make open-faced sandwiches, with pickles, onions, cheese. Have raw carrots and celery on the side, because it’s crunchy and good for you. Thursday night, if you have some chicken left, make a curry with shredded chicken, diced potatoes and onions, English peas, and yogurt — you do need a lot of spices for this, or some curry spice. You can get prepared sauces in the International aisle. A cucumber salad with diced red onion and tomatoes on the side, maybe some chopped peanuts, some flatbread and you’re good.
Fish Friday! Thaw out some fish, lightly coat in cornmeal and fry it up. If you want to be decadent, fry up potatoes and hushpuppies, too. If you want to be responsible (sigh), have coleslaw and beets. Friday night is a good time to consider supporting a local restaurant, or Saturday, or Sunday.
If you need to cook at home, then Friday night is a good time to make a quiche, incorporating that last quarter-cup of leftover vegetables, some diced pork from Wednesday, a bit more onion or bell pepper and have a crunchy salad and hot bread.
Saturday is up to you. You’ve had at least two meals of the major proteins. How about Veg and Three? A chef’s salad, or salad niçoise with canned tuna? Do you still have some bits and pieces that would be good on a pizza, or as a pasta? Use it up: quiche, stir-fry, pizza, stew — these are great ways to make a masterpiece out of orphaned food.
Saturday night, finish up the extra pork from Wednesday with a Mexican lasagna: layer tortillas, seasoned tomatoes, ricotta cheese and sliced pork in a casserole and bake it up. Avocado, sour cream, salsa — it’s great!
You may have noticed breakfast is missing. This is a good time to alternate oatmeal, (nutritious) cereal and fruit smoothies. If you haven’t tried avocado toast yet, you are missing out. I’ve been told that there is tasty avocado in the freezer section these days, so that might be an idea.
Two big comfort breakfasts won’t hurt, either. A huge omelet with ham and cheddar, toast on the side. An actual plate of eggs, bacon and biscuits. And if you cook a few extra slices of bacon, you can crumble that into your quiche, soup, lasagna. Cut off a bread-size chunk of your omelet for an egg sandwich with salsa later on.
Maybe this is unreasonable for your circumstances. Just think through the process, what’s best for your household, what can do double-duty, and most importantly, what will keep you healthy in these troubled times.
Got any ideas? Email me at saimurphy@yahoo.com. I would love to hear from you.
Wash your hands and let’s get cooking!
Lagniappe
Shopping for food right now is, well, interesting. One trip there are eggs, the next trip there are not. The rice aisle was pretty sad, with just a few bags of brown rice left. I’m sure a shipment has arrived since then.
Stores are setting aside times for senior citizens to shop — Huzzah! Dillon’s has been most generous, with four days.
Some stores have grocery licenses, like Vault Meats and Cheeses and Keller Feed and Wine. These locally-owned shops, the first in Emporia, the second in Cottonwood Falls, are working hard to bring in items to help us all out. Pre-packaged vegetables, pastas, flour. I just got three pounds of white onions at Vault on Saturday, thank goodness, because I didn’t plan before I did the “Safety Dance” run to the usual grocery.
I haven’t checked out every small shop in town, so please forgive me for not giving you all credit. I deeply appreciate everyone’s efforts to make sure those who need food can get it.
Friends, please don’t buy more than you need, unless you are taking it to someone who needs help. That extra two-dozen eggs could have been someone else’s omelet, someone else’s stir-fry, someone who needed that food. Easter is almost here, a time when there is a gazillion eggs, so lay off for a few weeks, OK?
Thus endeth the sermon.
For everyone not on the above budget, rice and beans are excellent and store well. Flour, cornmeal and baking powder, salt and oil can fill in a gap and add to the rice and beans meals, learn to use spices and make some tortillas/biscuits from scratch. Peanut butter or sunflower butter a good item to have on the shelf. Canned tomatoes are also a good standby. Many like the canned tuna/chicken, but watch out for high salt content. We do not eat a lot of meat, so nothing that we miss. Raisins and prunes are nice to have on hand also. Eggs are a plus to have, but I have found in recipes I can sometimes get by without them. Eating cheap (not junk food or fast food) usually turns out to be healthier with so much information on the internet that there is no excuse to keep claiming that eating healthy is expensive. https://greatist.com/health/44-healthy-foods-under-1#Protein Most of the items are shelf-stable for some time that are included in the article.
