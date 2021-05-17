A weather delay may have slowed things down, but Flint Hills Technical College still celebrated the achievements of 230 graduates during its 2021 Spring Commencement program at William L. White Auditorium Sunday afternoon.
The ceremony was presided over by outgoing-President Dean Hollenbeck, who retires at the end of the month. Hollenbeck spoke of the hard work and determination it took for the graduates to get to this point in the face of a global pandemic.
"COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes for all of us," he said. "You have witnessed and been a part of a once-in-a-lifetime remodel of the way we do instruction. You have individually been a part of that action. Everyone of you has learned to use the computer in new ways, and how to learn in new ways."
Hollenbeck said the learning was not limited to students — educators and administrators have also had to learn in order to help make things successful for students. In some ways, he said, the pandemic has helped educators see that students can learn with new methods of technology and still be successful.
He spoke of the changes he has noted over his 47-year career, including changes in technology.
"I can remember not having computers and mobile phones; I'm one of those," he said. "I did not have a computer when I started teaching. There was no such thing as mobile phones. The phones I remember growing up were 'party lines,' and maybe you've never heard of that. A lot of you have not experienced having a phone line hanging on your wall."
Hollenbeck said the party line was connected to three or four different households and you identified it by the number of rings. The changes in technology and communication, he said, signified a door opening. No matter what, he reminded them to keep moving forward.
"Winston Churchill had said, 'Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no less enthusiasm,'" Hollenbeck said. "A road with no obstacles doesn't lead anywhere. I'm not sure who said that, but I've had that in my mind for years. Don't be scared; be prepared. Be positive. Have confidence in yourself and believe in your heart."
He encouraged the grads to get involved in their communities, no matter where they settle.
"Look around. You see future board members, you see city council members and county commissioners sitting out there right now," Hollenbeck said. "Future legislators. I'm not kidding; somebody in here could be the governor. See all kinds of things with all the individuals sitting around you, look at these other groups, and you will see individuals there waiting to lead these organizations. ... Don't sit there and say, 'Someone else can do that.' You go out and make that difference."
In his final words, Hollenbeck's voice began to break as 15 years of commencements came to an end.
"We've seen unbelievable changes in our college and I'm so proud of the college," he said. "I commend the board and all the staff for all the hard work and dedication to make this one of the best colleges in the country — and we've got the paperwork to prove it. And above all, your patience with me. Thank you for this opportunity, and God bless this institution. And all of you."
