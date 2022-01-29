The Lyon County League Tournament’s penultimate day set the stage for Saturday’s finals as the semifinal round concluded at White Auditorium Friday night.
GIRLS
Madison’s LCL win-streak was halted by Burlingame 50-32. The Bulldogs’ Yolaine Luthi continued her offensive dominance scoring 18 points in the loss. Burlingame’s offensive weapon Kaylin Noonan scored 15 points.
The undefeated Lebo Wolves prevailed against the Olpe Eagles 52-29. The game was competitive through the first quarter, but Lebo steadily increased its lead into the fourth period. The Wolves’ Saige Hadley was the contest’s leading scorer tallying 14 points.
Lebo (13-0, 7-0) and Burlingame (12-2, 6-1) square off for the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 5-2) will battle the Eagles (6-7, 3-4) for third place at 3 p.m.
Hartford will play Waverly Saturday at noon in the fifth-place game. Marais des Cygnes Valley faces Southern Coffey County Saturday at 9 a.m. to determine seventh place.
BOYS
Madison notched a 60-42 victory over Lebo Friday evening. The Bulldogs’ prolific scorer Drew Stutesman collected 21 points on eight buckets — including two 3-point baskets — and was 3 of 4 from the line. He nearly triple-doubled, grabbing nine rebounds and dropping 10 assists.
Olpe continued its run through the league, taking down Burlingame 67-36. Derek Hoelting sunk nine shots, recording 21 points for the Eagles. Trever Quaney led the Bearcats with 15 points.
Olpe (13-1, 7-0) plays Madison (10-2, 5-2) for the league title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, as Lebo (9-4, 5-2) and Burlingame (8-5, 4-3) battle it out for third place at 4:30 p.m.
Waverly meets Marais des Cygnes Valley Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game. Hartford plays Southern Coffey County Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to determine seventh place.
