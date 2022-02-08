Emporia had a snow day last week! Such a treat.
Friend April Armstrong posted on Facebook: “Is it even a snow day if you don’t make chili and cornbread?”
Well, that launched an avalanche of comments on what FB friends were doing with their day off. They were taking the time to cook real food for the family.
Kelly Noller and Erin Lynn were also making chili. My neighbor, Kelsey Quintana, was making Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Crack Chicken Chili from www.plainchicken.com. Bonnie Buncher thought about chili but opted for beef stew, as did Andra Taur-Baldwin.
Lori Hickey made Oatmeal Scotchies, to which Christopher Hickey posted a gif of Jerry Mouse, smacking his lips and rubbing his tummy (a picture is worth a … you know!).
Potato soup was on the stove at Ronda Sexson-Henery’s house, while Potato Kale Soup — with homemade fermented hot sauce was burbling at Gretchen Russell’s manse.
Chicken was the go-to protein for Deb Willis (Chicken Pot Pie), Bryan Acuna (Chicken and Noodles) and Molly Marie Atchison (Creamy Chicken and Rice).
Angie Baker went “whole-hen” and made a Chicken and Butternut Squash Curry. I wanted Chicken and Dumplings, but Andy (my sweetheart) had made too much pork carnitas two days earlier and we opted for Carnitas Enchiladas with Green Chile.
Becky Mishler (Vault Meats & Cheese) made an Italian White Bean and Sausage soup (drool) and I want to point out that April didn’t just make chili. She made VENISON chili (you go, girl!) and HOMEMADE cornbread (No Jiffy Mix here).
Brenda Koermer made something unique: Beef Daube with Carrots and Pasta. She said it’s like a French Goulash. More on that soon.
One free day off is all it took. Can you imagine what we could accomplish if America would consider a 30-hour workweek instead of 40? Same pay, less hours. Time for family, reading, pets and cooking. We are all working ourselves into an early grave. Just think about it.
Of all of these wonderful recipes, I’d have to say the chicken chili with the cream cheese is the one I would make for the Big Game Sunday. Not as big without the Chiefs, but there’s always the chance of a great half-time show.
So here it is, by stephanie@plainchicken. She serves it with cornbread and corn chips. She also recommends, as would I, Philadelphia Cream Cheese. It’s one of those things — like Velveeta — where the brand makes a difference in texture and performance. Totally up to you.
Let’s get cooking!
SLOW COOKER CREAM CHEESE CRACK CHICKEN CHILI
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 (11-ounce) can corn, drained
1 (15-ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (10-ounce) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
2 cups chicken broth
1 cup cooked, chopped bacon
1 (1-ounce) packet ranch seasoning & salad dressing mix
1 teaspoon cumin
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Place chicken at bottom of slow cooker.
Add corn, black beans, diced tomatoes and green chilies, chicken broth, cumin, chili powder, onion powder ranch seasoning and bacon. Stir together. Place cream cheese on top of chicken.
Cover with lid and cook on low for 6 - 8 hours.
Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred with two forks. Return to slow cooker. Stir cheddar cheese into chili and serve.
