Packaged salads sold in Kansas and many other states are under a recall, because listeria could be mixed in.
Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a recall Friday of all company-branded and private label salads containing iceberg lettuce from facilities in California and Ohio. The bacteria was found in the harvest equipment.
The Food and Drug Administration notes listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. It also can lead to deadly infections in young children and older people, as well as people with weakened immune systems.
Private labels in the recall include Kroger and Marketside.
Check lot codes in the upper right corners of the packages to see if they're part of the recall.
They could have a lot code beginning with W, and a “best if used by” date between Wednesday, December 22 and Sunday. Or the code could begin with B, with dates between Thursday, December 23 and Saturday.
People who have those packages should discard them at once. Dole can answer questions about the recall by calling 800-356-3111 weekdays between 10:00-5:00 Emporia time.
