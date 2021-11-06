There’s the society which operates the Emporia Animal Shelter. And then there are the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter.
“I think it’s confusing,” Deb Ghere with FEAS said. “But I can’t say it’s not good, because we all do different things.”
Ghere is treasurer of a non-profit agency founded in 2013. FEAS is a support group for the shelter, but has no office there.
“We don’t take in animals,” Ghere explained. “We will on occasion help someone find a home for their animal by posting it on our Facebook page.”
Volunteers with FEAS do their service these days through community outreach, as well as at the shelter.
“If they have an animal that they truly want to keep at home... then we will help them with their medical bills,” Ghere said. Other expenses can be paid through donations as well, such as doghouses.
Ghere wishes FEAS could do more “TNR” — trap, neuter and return.
“We take care of a feral cat colony,” she said as an example. But she admitted her group lacks the personnel to expand that.
Ghere’s group is part of a new initiative by Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille. It brings all Emporia-area animal welfare groups together on a quarterly basis.
“I think it’s good, what she’s trying to do,” Ghere said. But she added, “We’ve only had two meetings. The last meeting wasn’t very well attended.”
Both the Humane Society and FEAS will be part of the Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day on Monday, Nov. 15. Ghere is thankful for everyone who donates, both past and future.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in competition,” Ghere said. “All the animal groups in Emporia are working for the same cause. We’re all separate entities.”
The 11-member board of FEAS holds monthly public meetings at the Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial.
