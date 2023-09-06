Kretsinger Subdivision preliminary plat

This “preliminary plat” for the planned Kretsinger Subdivision in south Emporia was unveiled in Feb., 2022.

 Courtesy City of Emporia

The Emporia City Commission narrowly supported a development agreement between the City of Emporia and Ignite Emporia for a new 55-lot housing subdivision in south Emporia, Wednesday morning. 

The 3-2 decision, with Commissioners Becky Smith and Danny Giefer opposed, will see the city issue General Obligation bonds for the the cost of water, sewer, street and drainage improvements at the subdivision to the tune of $3 million - $3.5 million. According to the agreement, the city's financial obligations, bond payments, are in first position once the RHID starts to generate revenue. 

