The Emporia City Commission narrowly supported a development agreement between the City of Emporia and Ignite Emporia for a new 55-lot housing subdivision in south Emporia, Wednesday morning.
The 3-2 decision, with Commissioners Becky Smith and Danny Giefer opposed, will see the city issue General Obligation bonds for the the cost of water, sewer, street and drainage improvements at the subdivision to the tune of $3 million - $3.5 million. According to the agreement, the city's financial obligations, bond payments, are in first position once the RHID starts to generate revenue.
The Kretsinger Addition was originally approved by city commissioners in Feb. 2022. The addition plans to bring 55 houses to the area of South Exchange Street and east to Gavin Road on land acquired from the John D. Kretsinger and Claudia V. Kretsinger Revocable Trust dated Nov. 19, 2012. The lots would average around 7,900 square feet, with homes ranging from $200,000 - $250,000.
Special Projects Consultant Jim Witt said there is a five-year milestone built into the agreement between the city and Ignite, which includes a specific amount of "financial guarantee" to the city that is contingent upon the development's performance.
Giefer said he was voting against the project because he had the same concerns today as he had when the project was first announced.
"Current infrastructure cost is around $68,000 per house if it is fully developed," he said. "At this time we currently do not know if we will need a $277,000 lift station. Locating this housing development on the north side of the wastewater treatment [plant] is not a desirable location when we have thousands of more suitable, buildable [lots] out of the flood plain."
Giefer said he, Smith and City Manager Trey Cocking took a trip to Wichita several months ago to visit with the area's largest housing developer, in order to gain insights on what the city was potentially "getting into."
"When we showed the owner and his dad, the former owner, the overhead view of the location, they wanted to know what the building was in the upper lefthand corner — the wastewater treatment plant," Giefer said. "Both of their immediate responses was that they would be out of this deal. They said that they enver build next to utility plants because of the numerous complaints."
Emporia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said she understood the concerns about financial risks to the city, but was confident that it was a "good risk to take."
"We believe the experts that we've gone out and talked to that it's a good risk to take and there is still a need that these homes will be built and sold quickly," she said. "That's what the milestones are, to make sure and to ensure that things stay on track and we stay aggressive in getting those builders in and building."
McKenna said the next step is bidding out the infrastructure for the project, which will take between 60 to 90 days. She expected to be looking at bids by the end of the year, and was hopeful those bids would be coming in at under cost estimations.
"As weather permits, this spring the infrastructure can start going in with our hope everything goes smoothly," she said. "Hopefully in a year's time, we're building homes."
McKenna said the Kretsinger development is an exciting opportunity for the Emporia community that will help address some of the housing needs in the city.
"We need more than 55 homes to be built in our community and we're welcome and open to all developments that are happening," she said. "I hope this gets the community excited. There are great things that are happening in the Emporia region."
