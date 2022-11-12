Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 9.46.33 AM.png
Courtesy photo

Belle and her friends are coming to Emporia High School Nov. 17-19 for the EHS Theatre production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

“It’s a production that has included over a hundred students as far as their work on it or their involvement in the cast,” Director Kacie Hastings said. “It’s been a massive show. This is probably the biggest show I’ve done at Emporia High School, but it’s coming together pretty well.”

