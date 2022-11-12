Belle and her friends are coming to Emporia High School Nov. 17-19 for the EHS Theatre production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
“It’s a production that has included over a hundred students as far as their work on it or their involvement in the cast,” Director Kacie Hastings said. “It’s been a massive show. This is probably the biggest show I’ve done at Emporia High School, but it’s coming together pretty well.”
The show will follow Belle, the Beast and the beloved castle dwellers for a journey of singing, dancing and fun — with Riley Day conducting, music direction by Sarah Bays and choreography by Arabella Turner and Hastings.
“It is the original story,” Hastings said. “It’s so much like the cartoon and actually we’ve been, as a cast, really trying to aim our performances more toward what people would be familiar with, so when people come out, they feel like it’s characters that they know and love.”
While the production will stay close to the original, Hastings said there are a few new twists, including songs and scenes exclusive to the musical.
“We’ve got probably four pretty large dance numbers and then a lot of really great things happening and we’ve got some really great singers in our cast this year,” Hastings added.
The students have been working on the production since September, Hastings said, and are excited to finally showcase the musical to the community.
“Yesterday the costumes arrived,” Hastings said. “... The students are just, they were giddy over the costumes, they couldn’t wait to open up the boxes and look at what they were going to wear and it was just a lot of fun and they’re so excited for the audience to come out and see that.”
The show will start at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are on sale online at emporiahs.booktix.com. Student tickets are $2 with ID and adult tickets are $10.
The theatre students are also hosting a Princess Tea fundraiser meet and greet on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the high school.
The cost is $5 per person at the door or $15 for families of three or more.
“There’s a chance for you to come out and meet Belle and her friends,” Hastings said. “It’s a come-and-go activity. There’ll be crafts and refreshments, and then of course, lots of fun characters for the kids to interact with.”
