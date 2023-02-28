A bit of local history occurred last weekend at the KSHSAA 321A State Wrestling Championships. The first wrestler in the history of Northern Heights High School competed in the state tournament.
NHHS freshman Leo DeDonder took to the mat twice last Saturday, losing both bouts but gaining a wealth of experience.
“For a freshman that maybe in his eyes didn't see himself going to state earlier in the year…just that experience, and learning from all these other good wrestlers to learning from the mistakes we make in these matches,” said first-year Council Grove High School wrestling coach Brogan Humphrey.
And you might be wondering why the Council Grove coach is commenting about DeDonder. It turns out that Northern Heights doesn’t have a wrestling program, so they entered into a cooperative agreement with Council Grove, wrestling under the CG banner during the regular season but repping the Wildcats in the postseason.
“I know a few kids from Northern Heights were interested in wrestling, and my assistant coach, Joe Buchanan, was a teacher for Northern Heights for some time,” Humphrey said. “So, I think he started to push for it. I’m happy that we did it because it allowed Leo to be a state qualifier this year.”
The cooperative agreement went into effect four years ago, and this season five Northern Heights students took advantage of the arrangement, four boys and one girl. By the end of the season, three grapplers remained: DeDonder, freshman Kamden Robinson, and senior Macie Wells. Senior Grady Tiffany’s season was cut short due to an injury. But DeDonder was the standout.
DeDonder defeated Chase County’s Luke Budke in the regional semifinal consolation round before losing to Anthony Frickes of Hillsboro High School in the third-place match.
The underclassman athlete had a rough start to the wrestling season. He sustained a football injury and got a late start.
“He was still recovering at the beginning of when he came back,” Humphrey said. “And we were not trying to push him too fast and things. But in his mind, he just wanted to keep going. Everything we did he wanted to be a part of. As much as I love that, I had to hold him back.”
Humphrey said there were a couple of weeks where DeDonder’s competitiveness and drive caused some tension between the wrestler and coach. If he observed DeDonder limping, he would instruct him to ride the bike instead of practicing.
“I don't think I was on his good list for a while because he was getting really aggravated with me every time I'd walk over,” Humphrey said. “And I had to tell him over and over again, we're trying to get you to state right now. I would rather you take these couple weeks off and miss these couple of tournaments and matches instead of pushing it now.”
The coaching staff eventually realized that DeDonder needed some live action, sending him to a JV tournament where he excelled.
“After that JV tournament, things just kind of started rolling for him,” Humphrey said. “He started working harder in the room. He never stops.”
Humphrey said DeDonder is a very likable person, keeping to himself and getting after it on the mat. He sees the potential.
“He does what he's asked,” Humphrey said. “And I mean, he works his ass off for me. If he doesn't make a podium this year, I definitely think he's got a shot next year because I think he's going to keep getting better.”
