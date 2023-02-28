Leo DeDonder

Northern Heights freshman Leo DeDonder became the first wrestler in school history to reach the state wrestling tournament.

 Courtesy photo

A bit of local history occurred last weekend at the KSHSAA 321A State Wrestling Championships. The first wrestler in the history of Northern Heights High School competed in the state tournament.

NHHS freshman Leo DeDonder took to the mat twice last Saturday, losing both bouts but gaining a wealth of experience.

