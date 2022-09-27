Olpe volleyball

The Olpe High School volleyball team with the trophy from winning its tournament on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.

