Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
“They played extremely well together as a team and all their hard work was rewarded,” wrote Olpe head coach Crystal Heins in an email.
Olpe plays a home triangular with Madison High School and Waverly High School Tuesday.
Olpe def. Bishop Seabury 26-24, 25-22.
Olpe def. Goessel 25-21, 21-25, 25-23.
Olpe def. Madison 25-22, 25-20.
Olpe def. Northern Heights 25-14, 25-16.
Olpe def. Wabaunsee 25-21, 25-15.
