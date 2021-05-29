Vicki Potter gets a little emotional when she talks about her latest project.
The Emporia woman spent the month of April meticulously cleaning 55 headstones in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Each one marks the final resting place of a Civil War veteran.
“After I cleaned each stone, I put my hand on it and I thanked them for their service,” Potter said, choking back tears. “I think they deserve that.”
The project was Potter’s contribution to the national initiative, By Memorial Day. A non-profit organization started by U.S. Navy Veteran Trae Zipperer, By Memorial Day aims to promote the annual maintenance of veteran headstones located outside of national cemeteries.
During her time teaching in Lebo, Potter was instrumental in organizing the school’s annual Veterans Day program prior to her retirement. Since stepping away from the classroom full-time, she has done a lot of substitute teaching in Emporia. That changed this past school year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While searching online, she stumbled upon the By Memorial Day website. She started clicking on the videos and doing further reading. Soon, she decided it was a way she could give back to the community and those who have served in the military while getting outside and staying safe during the pandemic.
Honoring veterans has always been near and dear to Potter’s heart. Her father, Maurice Patterson, served as an officer in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during World War II. Her grandfather served during World War I. She had three uncles who also fought in the Second world war and another who served in Korea.
“My dad grew up and lived his whole life in Melvern,” Potter said. “In May 1942, he enlisted in the Army. They found out he was a pretty smart guy, so they sent him to officer school.”
She even owns a T-shirt which conveys the pride she has in her father and his service to the United States. She said it reads, in part, “Most people never meet their heroes. I was raised by mine.”
Though she had participated in Veterans Day activities before, she said this is the first project she’s taken on in honor of Memorial Day. It was no small task.
In late March, she visited Memorial Lawn Cemetery to get permission from the owners to clean the headstones, all of which are considered property of the federal government. Once she got the go-ahead, she took two, 10-gallon buckets and her kids’ old red wagon and wheeled it out to the northeast corner of the cemetery, where local Civil War veterans are laid to rest.
The National Cemetery Association, which is part of the Office of Veterans Affairs, has strict protocols on the manner in which veteran headstones and markers can be cleaned. It is preferred that only water and a soft, natural or nylon brush be used in scrubbing away natural impediments, such as algae, lichen or bird droppings.
She cleaned for about two hours per day, or until she ran out of water. She said she spent an average of about 30 minutes on each stone, before placing her hand upon it and paying her respect.
Potter planned to have each of the 55 stones cleaned in two months so it would be done by Memorial Day. She finished on April 29.
“I tend to, maybe, get a little bit obsessed once I start a project like this,” she laughed.
Once they were scrubbed, she sprayed each of the stones with an approved cleaning product. She plans to keep them clean in years to come and, possibly, with the permission of family members, clean stones belonging to all of the veterans in the cemetery.
In cleaning the stones of Civil War veterans, she also learned something. Most of the markers, she said, are inscribed with the letters “GAR.” After a little research, she learned this stood for Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization exclusive to Civil War veterans.
She was grateful for the lesson, as well as the opportunity to give back to the heroes for whom she holds the highest respect..
“I was never in the military,” Potter said. “I just see how the military has done so much for this country, from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, up through World War I and World War II and still today. The freedoms that we have and our way of life, it’s all thanks to our military. And I know it would make my dad proud.”
