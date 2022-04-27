In many cities, a professional disc golfer might walk downtown without getting noticed. But for some, Emporia is different.
“Kansas, I wouldn't list super-high on my favorite places,” defending men's world champion James Conrad admitted Wednesday night. “But I come to Emporia and I feel like a celebrity.”
“Everybody here knows me,” Alabama pro Mat Orum added. “I can't even turn around the block without somebody honking.”
Conrad and Orum joined four other disc golf stars at the Granada Theater Wednesday night for a “pro panel” on the eve of the Dynamic Discs Open.
The disc-ussion featured questions submitted by fans across the country. Most of them involved preparations and mental strategies. But the trip to places like Emporia came up at one point.
“Driving's obviously one of the most annoying things of touring,” five-time men's world champ Paul McBeth said. “You're sitting behind the wheel. It's tiring.”
“There are long drives here which we are not used to,” Kristin Tattar of Estonia said later.
Emporia was a disc golf hotbed before the sport boomed in the last few years. Tattar has noticed a difference in her homeland.
“The courses in Estonia are full all the time,” she said. “There used to be a time when I was basically alone there... It's exciting to see them.”
The growth has improved Tattar's contract so she can appear at leading U.S. tour stops like the DDO. But she admitted to one drawback.
“All the discs are sold out, so it's difficult to get discs,” she noted. “I'm happy, but it's kind of frustrating.”
The format provided a bit of relaxation for the players before Thursday's opening round. Once they hit the course, the challenge will begin.
“I personally think that the nerves are a good thing,” Tattar said. ”It shows that you care.”
“Being nervous and being excited aren't really different feelings,” Conrad added. “It's which way you're looking at it.”
Ricky Wysocki once had the opening-round jitters, including waking up extra-early. But now he's a tour veteran and two-time men's world champion.
“You always have that feeling, but you just get more and more comfortable,” Wysocki said. “You feel more comfortable being uncomfortable.”
The pro panel also included current women's world champion Catrina Allen. Their 50-minute session ended with Wysocki throwing six discs into the audience.
Then the panel went down the street to Dynamic Discs headquarters to sign 300 commemorative discs. It's a sign that Emporia is no ordinary tour stop.
“You guys really make us feel special, and that's worth more than a lot of things,” Conrad said.
