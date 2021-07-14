Children ranging in age from 5 to 14 learned about Ivan, “the shopping mall gorilla,” who was in captivity 27 years until finally seeing grassland, by participating in a series of activities at Emporia State University's Visser Hall Tuesday morning.
The children learned a larger message about what it is like to have courage and kindness through hard times. Fourth grade teacher Christopher Albrecht of Brockport, N.Y., who is a 2019 inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, led the way with the support of Cradle 2 Career director Angie Schreiber.
“'What would you do when something good happens to you?'” Albrecht asked the small crowd of children sitting around in a circle. “‘And there was some money that came with it — like a prize.”
Responses ranged from saving and investing the money to spending it on family and friends.
Albrecht told the crowd what he would do with the money.
“I like to invest in kids,” he said. In 2018, Albrecht was named 2018 New York State Teacher of the Year. He received $1,200 for the award.
“I didn’t think it was right to be celebrated and honored as a teacher and given money because there are so many deserving teachers out there,” he said.
Instead, he bought “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate for $1 from Scholastic Books. He bought 1,000 copies and decided to do a day of service to children when he traveled around to conferences. One year, he gave away 600 books.
“I felt it was important to stay grounded to what I truly am, which is a teacher,” he said. “My true passion — my purpose in this world — is what you saw here today, to sit on the floor with children.”
The children sat with Albrecht as they used colorful construction paper and traced their non-dominant hand and cut the construction paper with scissors. With another piece of paper in a different color, they traced a gorilla sized hand. The children watched an educational video about Ivan.
Ivan is the true story of a gorilla who was captured from Africa and lived in a Tacoma, Wash. shopping mall for 27 years before being transferred to Zoo Atlanta. The children used glue to connect the two hands, and a ruler to measure each finger compared to the gorilla sized finger.
Albrecht read from the children’s book “Ivan: The Remarkable True Story of the Shopping Mall Gorilla.”
He held up a picture of two gorillas after being captured. One looked out of the cage with curiosity, and the other cowered in fear.
“‘Which gorilla do you think will survive?’’ he asked them.
Andrew Farmer, 14, of Osage City said the curious one would live. In the story, one of the gorillas, Berma, died after arriving at the mall.
“Kids always have courage,” Albrecht said.
Kindness and not practicing materialism but instead sharing with others was a big part of his message.
After something good happens, Albrecht said, share it with others.
“True joy and true purpose come from serving one another, thinking about others around us; right now we have a world that needs to understand that — adults and children — but the place we need to start is our schools,” Albrecht said.
Many of the students attending also participate in Cradle 2 Career.
“It was neat to see the kids interacting with Chris and doing a school activity and enjoy being with each other,” Schreiber said. “For the majority of the students that were here, they are our students and these kinds of activities are not fun. They are kids that are struggling with learning how to read. It was wonderful to see him interact with them and they interact with him.”
All of the children received a free copy of "The One and Only Ivan."
Farmer attended the event to get community service hours for Boy Scouts Troop 106 in Osage City.
“I learned more about Ivan, that courage is important and it's vital to have courage through bad times,” he said.
