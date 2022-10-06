IMG_2262.JPG

The Cottonwood River flows from Cottonwood Falls to Emporia, where it merges with the Neosho River.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other.

Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”

