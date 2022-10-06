It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other.
Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”
In Lyon County, the Neosho River was below three feet Thursday morning at Americus. The Cottonwood River was at about 1.5 feet locally.
Last October, Municipal Airport had 7.5 inches of rain. So far this month, there's none. In fact, Emporia's streak of days without measurable rain reached 13 Wednesday.
There's a slight chance for rain in the forecast, but not until early Tuesday. An approaching cold front Friday will be dry, yet will drop temperatures to the coolest so far this fall.
Emporia Municipal had a high of 82 degrees Wednesday, down from 86 Tuesday. The high in Cottonwood Falls was 86.
But north winds will limit Friday's high to 57, with the Saturday morning low plunging to 40.
Emporia State's home football game Saturday afternoon should have a calm wind and a high of 64.
