Hank Osterhout marked a pretty big achievement off his bucket list Thursday morning when he received a giant check from Kansas Tourism.
"I've always wanted a big check," he joked Thursday.
The $5,000 check was awarded to Kansas Free For Arts — now known as Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival — as part of Kansas Tourism's initiative to assist local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives.
Osterhout and Megan O'Brien founded the organization in 2014 with a mission to provide community programming that promotes wellness through creativity through the facilitation of an open arts studio and community events.
Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said her department was excited to see Osterhout's grant application, which will help him market the Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival to a wider audience.
"This puts Emporia on the map in a different way than maybe people think about it," Jobe said.
Jobe said 29 applications were received this year, with 22 organizations receiving awards, which was a new record for the department.
"This is an all-time record both in applications and in awards," she said.
Applications were reviewed by a committee of Kansas Tourism representatives. Funding through this partnership with Kansas Tourism is intended to increase travel to tourism destination sites while enhancing the state’s image. This grant leverages Kansas Tourism’s resources and extends the marketing reach of local communities.
For more information about Kansas Tourism grants, visit https://www.travelks.com/travel-industry/programs-and-resources/grants/marketing-grants.
Halfway to Everywhere Musical Festival kicks off Friday evening with a pre-party at the Emporia Granada Theatre, featuring Patti Steel Music and Daydream at 7 p.m.
