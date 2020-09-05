George Gurley lived a life of service.
Born in Emporia on Jan. 10, 1938, Gurley spent 42 years as a firefighter — 24 of those being with the Emporia Fire Department. He died on Aug. 26 at 82 years old, but the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind will continue.
“He was a great man,” Gurley’s son, Todd Gurley, said of his father. “He was a super good guy and a great father.”
George, the son of Clyde and Louis Marie Gurley, grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High in 1956. Two years later, he married Wanda Windes in Williamsburg. The couple remained married for nearly 61 years before Wanda died on March 4, 2019. Together, the couple had three children: daughters Tori and Shawn along with one son, Todd.
The same year he was married, George joined the Emporia Fire Department. He remained there until 1982, rising to the rank of assistant chief along the way. In 1982, he and his family moved to Winfield when George was offered a job as fire chief. He remained there until his retirement in 2000.
“He was one of those guys who was just very dedicated to whatever he did,” Todd said. “He loved Emporia. When there was a job to do, he was gonna get it done.”
His son, who followed George into public service and has worked for the Butler County Sheriff’s Department for 19 years, said his dad was “old school,” and wasn’t afraid to do what it took to get a job done, even if it meant putting himself in harm’s way. He recalled a story during which George pulled up to a house fire and, as the truck was being unloaded, someone accidentally grabbed his airpack. Undeterred, George went into the structure to ensure no one was still inside without an airpack and nothing but a rope to lead him back out.
“He loved and cared about helping people,” Todd said.
Over the years, Todd said he has been able to talk with several current and former firefighters who had worked with his father. He said George was held in high regard by all who had worked with him. He was also well known for his ability to investigate arson cases, even being named Kansas Arson Investigator of the Year in 1989.
“He looked after his guys and he cared about them a lot,” Todd said. “I’ve even had some of them say that he’s a legend. He just left a good mark on people.”
But George’s life was about more than fighting fires.
Todd also remembered him as a loving father and devoted husband. He said he remembers that, even as a child, George and Wanda liked to take the family on drives into the Flint Hills — a tradition they continued in George’s retirement years.
“That was his sidekick,” Todd said, referring to his mother.
After retirement, he was able to spend time with children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Todd said he enjoyed going places like Chiefs games and semipro hockey games with grandkids. He enjoyed going to visit his daughter, Tori, and her family in Kansas City. And he loved his dogs.
“They’d get their own hamburger when they went through the drive-through,” Todd laughed.
Todd said he learned a lot from his father, both as a person and as a community servant. He said his father taught him how to be a good person, a good supervisor, how to treat people and how to be dedicated to whatever you set your mind to doing.
A memorial service was held Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Winfield. A memorial has been established in George’s name for the Fireman’s Relief Fund. Contributions may be made through Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Online condolences can be left at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
“More than anything, he was just such a good man,” Todd said. “He was a helluva firefighter, a great husband, a great father; everyone who met him liked him. He was very dedicated to whatever he did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.