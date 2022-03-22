Maybe you enjoyed spring break last week. But the St. Patrick’s Day Committee is taking it this week, because last week was pretty big for it.
“We take the Wednesday following the culmination of our events off,” director Barb Lowery said Monday.
The prior Wednesday meetings produced great returns, in Lowery’s view. She revealed the committee’s activities raised an unofficial total of about $30,000 for 13 local agencies which asked for help.
“I’m quite sure this was one of the best years ever,” Lowery said. “I think we’re going to be able to fully fund the requests.”
The committee staged its first parade in three years Saturday afternoon. The 2020 parade was called off on the night before the march, as COVID-19 arrived in Kansas. The virus limited activities overall last year as well.
Saturday’s event on Commercial Street had more than 20 entries, lasted around and had “an incredible turnout,” Lowery said.
The committee sold beads, neckties and “other paraphernalia” during the day, she added. The Downtown Emporia Bar Association held its own pub crawl, with some of that money likely to benefit the committee.
One change by the committee this year was the use of corporate sponsorships at various levels instead of a raffle. Sponsor names were displayed at the committee’s beer garden Saturday.
“We had a fabulous response,” Lowery said — perhaps three times what the raffle would have collected. “They get to keep that banner for something they might want to display.”
Lowery also provided an updated total from the committee’s February benefit auction. It raised more than $21,000.
The money collected by the committee will go to organizations which were selected from about 20 applications. Lowery said they’ll receive checks during a live radio broadcast, probably in early April.
This year’s beneficiaries from the St. Patrick’s Day Committee are:
Buffy Animal Welfare Group
Camp Hope
Didde Catholic Campus Center
ESU Special Education Event
Flint Hills Technical College Scholarship
Forever Home Pet Rescue
Hartford City Veterans Memorial
Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc.
North Lyon County Veterans Memorial
Shiloh Home for Hope
Transitions Program
USD 252 Early Childhood
What’s in Outdoors Fund
