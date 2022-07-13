Kansas Court of Appeals Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger visited the Rotary Club of Emporia at the Emporia Country Club on Tuesday, speaking to Rotary members and attendees about the legal justice system and how it fits into the government as a whole.
“Pre-COVID, I went out and gave talks like this a lot,” she said. “I can’t tell you the number of people who came up to me and said ‘Oh, I get it now, I never understood.”
Education on the government and how it operates, including the functions, checks, and balances of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches is sorely needed, Arnold-Burger said.
“It is just important to know that they are three branches of government and you don’t want one branch usurping the other branch,” she said. “[The judicial branch is] not there to make the laws, we’re there to interpret the laws, likewise, [the legislative branch is] not there to judge the merits of the constitutionality of the law.”
“Everybody has to kind of know their lane, and by civics education, you learn the lanes,” she continued. “Having civic classes and stuff in school encourages civic participation later and there can be no better thing for our democracy than for more people to get involved and run for office or have some kind of a role in the system.”
Arnold-Burger was appointed to the court of appeals in 2011 and became the chief justice in 2017. However, becoming a judge was not always the plan, she said.
“I always wanted to be a lawyer,” Arnold-Burger said. “I never figured I’d ever be a judge. When I was going to law school it was hard enough for a woman to get a job in a law firm. They weren’t picking many woman judges back then.”
Arnold-Burger said she was encouraged to apply and now loves her position.
“As an appellate judge, I tell people, what could be more exciting as a lawyer than to get to sit around with other lawyers and talk about interesting legal issues in a collaborative way,” she said. “I mean, that is just the top of the line as far as I’m concerned.”
Working through complex legal issues is like trying to put together puzzle pieces, she said.
“It’s very, very rewarding and you’re always hoping that you’re making the right decision and making these lives better based on your decision,” she said.
For lawyers who become judges, going from arguing for your client to being the person making decisions for that client can be very hard, Arnold-Burger said.
“We send new judges to what we call new judges school, or baby judges school, to help get them out of that mindset of being an advocate versus a neutral,” she said.
“Especially when you go on to the trial bench, like Judge [Merlin] Wheeler and Judge [Jeffry] Larson, and you’ve been out there practicing law, it’s like you want to jump in and say, ‘Why aren’t you asking this question’ or ‘Why aren’t you doing that’ but you can’t. You’ve got to let them try their case.”
“Sometimes it’s better as the judge if you just keep your mouth shut and listen than try to get too engaged in what a dispute is,” she said.
The process of being placed on a bench differs based on the level of court. Around half the counties in Kansas elect their district court judges and the other half are appointed. In the Kansas appellate court system, the governor can appoint and the Senate will confirm judges. Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected by sets of laypeople and lawyers from each congressional district, as well as a committee chair.
Kansas voters also play a role in who stays on the bench. Retention votes determine who will stay on as a judge in Kansas, and being educated on judges and their past decisions can help voters make that decision on their ballot.
While there are many considerations for whether to retain a judge, finding judges who are fair and impartial is imperative, Arnold-Burger said.
“We all may bring in biases that we don’t even realize we’re bringing to the table,” she said. “From an appellate court perspective, having a diverse bench is wonderful, because you get people hearing the same case and taking different perspectives, and then you will meet all as a group to try to decide what the right answer is, and just having those different perspectives is good.”
“You just keep calling back to an oath, I mean, we take our oath very seriously,” Arnold-Burger said. “There have been many cases … that you have to come to a decision that is just ripping your heart apart, you don’t want to come to that decision, but you have to because that’s what the law is.”
