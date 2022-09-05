Friday night in Emporia was rocking with the music of All or Nothing, Daydream and Recycled Funk. A teaser to the following day’s Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival, the bands’ free performances capped off the PDGA Worlds Block Party and Flymart, which began with a block-long line of disc golfers and fans waiting for the release of Paul McBeth’s new “Athena” disc.

McBeth’s disc releases are highly touted. Each disc in the collection has a significance connected to the championship it commemorates. There are six letters in “Athena”, intended to signify a sixth world championship. McBeth did not disappoint, winning his sixth championship on Saturday in Emporia.

