Friday night in Emporia was rocking with the music of All or Nothing, Daydream and Recycled Funk. A teaser to the following day’s Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival, the bands’ free performances capped off the PDGA Worlds Block Party and Flymart, which began with a block-long line of disc golfers and fans waiting for the release of Paul McBeth’s new “Athena” disc.
McBeth’s disc releases are highly touted. Each disc in the collection has a significance connected to the championship it commemorates. There are six letters in “Athena”, intended to signify a sixth world championship. McBeth did not disappoint, winning his sixth championship on Saturday in Emporia.
Event spectators and disc golfers themselves, Ben Medlock of Olathe; Daniel Shook of Fall River; and Nick Hornung of Lincoln, Neb. waited patiently in line to purchase their McBeth “Athena” discs in the parking lot between 7th and 8th off Merchant St.
“We’re always here for the disc release,” Medlock said. “It’s a big deal. People are fine with waiting.”
Vendor Joe Belsan of Wichita brought a large selection of collectible discs to sell at the Flymart, including one set with a $2,000 price tag. Belsan noted that the disc collectors’ market is “pretty large”, although mostly online.
“I’ve been a collector for 10 years,” Belsan said. “It’s an opportunity to see if I can sell some discs.”
Dynamic Discs’ Tyler Morgan and sponsored player Holyn Handley were relishing ice cream from one of the many food trucks at the event.
Handley noted that competing in the PDGA Worlds Championship was “a marathon, the most tiring.” She added, “The biggest crowds are here, too – the energy is elevated. There’s a lot of prestige in winning or even playing at the Worlds in Emporia.”
The Radius Brewing vendor tent was a popular spot. The local brewery featured its “Halfway to Every Beer” beer.
Olathe disc golf aficionados known as “The Double Eights” were decked out in tropical attire for the block party. Dr. Jon Stoppel, J.P. Davis and Travis Templeton agreed that they made it fun to “support the players and promote the fan base” both in person and on their social channels.
Disc golfer Chloe Alice of Pensacola, Fla., and The Double Eights became friends because of their mutual enjoyment of the sport. Alice made a hole in one at Emporia Country Club’s number 16 hole in April.
The block party crowd grew in size as the sun went down, filling the parking lot at 8th and Merchant with fans of disc golf, food and music. Three popular bands entertained the crowd with a free concert and served as an introduction to the following day’s Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival.
The concert was held on the main Dynamic Discs stage and organized by Kansas Free for Arts’ Hank Osterhaut. Attendees were treated to professional staging and effects and some of the best of the local bands: All or Nothing, Daydream and Recycled Funk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.