Clouds may come and clouds may go. But don't expect any rain or snow.
That's the Emporia forecast in a rhyming nutshell. A sunny Wednesday will lead to clouds at night, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.
But that should blow over for Thursday, with the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs are forecast for 66 degrees Thursday and 70 Friday.
In fact, the end of this week might feel familiar. Emporia set record highs in the low 70s on December 9-10, 2020.
A cold front that's dumping heavy snow on the Cascade Mountains Wednesday won't leave much for eastern Kansas, as it moves east.
“Friday will bring the only chance of precipitation to the area, mainly north of Interstate 70," a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka said early Wednesday. That could be either rain or snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.