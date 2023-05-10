The Emporia Hot Flashes, the local granny basketball team, concluded its season with a round-robin tournament at the Farha Sports Center in Andover over the weekend.
Emporia lost its first game to the Kansas Sunflowers, 57-56, before winning its final two games. The Hot Flashes beat the Kansas Grayhawkers, 52-23 before topping the Oklahoma Twisters, 48-46.
This was the first time Emporia has beaten the Twisters.
“I think we were really locked in on what adjustments we needed to make to be able to beat them,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “It was nice to see a positive ending to our season.”
The team, which has six players on the court at a time, only had seven that traveled this weekend, leaving them with only one sub. The team has every player play each position, which came in handy his weekend.
“I was very pleased with the amount of effort that everybody gave,” Leeds said. “We were only able to sub out once a half, which is not typical for our normal rotation. Only having seven, I think it was huge that everyone is used to playing every position because we were able to mix up our lineup and everyone scored multiple times in each game.”
Emporia concluded its season with a 12-2 record. They will next compete at the Kansas Sunflower Senior Games in September.
“I think the year went great,” Leeds said. “We didn’t have any new additions this year and they all understand my coaching style. When you have a veteran group who already understands the granny basketball game, you can start adding different things for different teams when you need to. The two losses we had were to two great teams that have former collegiate players, so I think it was a good season to be 12-2 with the teams we played.”
