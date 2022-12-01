Bobby Trujillo

Bobby Trujillo was named First Team All-Centennial League on defense and Second Team on offense.

 Courtesy Carmen Leeds

Emporia High School had seven players named to All-Centennial League football teams.

Bobby Trujillo was named first team at linebacker and second team at running back. Parker Leeds earned second-team honors at wide receiver. Jalyn King is a second-teamer at returner and an honorable mention at defensive back. Jaden Thomas and Nate Thomas are honorable-mention on the offensive line. Kyle Obermeyer is honorable-mention at linebacker. Alex Allemang is an honorable mention at kicker.

