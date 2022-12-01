Emporia High School had seven players named to All-Centennial League football teams.
Bobby Trujillo was named first team at linebacker and second team at running back. Parker Leeds earned second-team honors at wide receiver. Jalyn King is a second-teamer at returner and an honorable mention at defensive back. Jaden Thomas and Nate Thomas are honorable-mention on the offensive line. Kyle Obermeyer is honorable-mention at linebacker. Alex Allemang is an honorable mention at kicker.
Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz is the Offensive Player of the Year. Washburn Rurals’ Ty Weber is the Defensive Player of the Year. Manhattans Joe Schartz is the Coach of the Year.
All-Centennial League First Team
Quarterback: Keenan Schartz, Manhattan, senior
Running back: DeAndre Aukland Manhattan, senior; Ma’Kenttis Adams, Washburn Rural, senior; Logan Nabus, Junction City, senior
Offensive Line: MaCoy Linck, Manhattan, senior; Shane Sexton, Washburn Rural, senior; Tate Hoover, Manhattan, senior; Andrew Kenney, Manhattan, junior; Caden Estrada, Washburn Rural, sophomore
Tight End: Jaxon Bowles, Manhattan, senior
Wide Receiver: Titan Osburn, Washburn Rural, junior; Malijah Byers, Junction City, senior
Defensive Line: Jaxon Bowles, Manhattan, senior; Packson Bettis, Washburn Rural, junior; Kelonnie Patterson, Manhattan, senior; Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Junction City, senior
Linebacker: Ty Weber, Washburn Rural, senior; Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan, senior; JC Heim, Washburn Rural, junior; Bobby Trujillo, Emporia, senior
Defensive back: Michael Boganowski, Junction City, junior; Jaren Heim, Washburn Rural, junior; Max Stanard, Manhattan, junior; Isiah Kincade, Topeka, junior
Kicker/Punter: Dayten Smoot, Washburn Rural, senior
Returner: Max Standard, Manhattan, junior
All-Centennial League Second Team
Quarterback: Branton DeWeese, Washburn Rural, junior
Running back: Jason Sanchez, Manhattan, senior; Bobby Trujillo, Emporia, senior
Offensive Line: Petren Bartolome, Junction City, sophomore; Zach Franco, Washburn Rural, senior; Jacob Barnes, Manhattan, junior; Garrett McCreath, Junction City, senior; Jarret Johnson, Manhattan, junior
Tight End: Lukas Hanks, Washburn Rural, senior
Wide Receiver: Jayden Norman, Topeka, sophomore; Parker Leeds, Emporia, senior
Defensive Line: Logan Stevens, Manhattan, junior; Jamond Lane, Washburn Rural, junior; Hayden Puryear, Junction City, junior; Daniel VanWagoner, Washburn Rural, senior
Linebacker: Maliki Daniels, Junction City, junior; Wyatt Conklin, Washburn Rural, senior; Ben Irvine, Manhattan, senior; Cooper Bogenhagen, Junction City, junior; Chris Dunnigan, Manhattan, junior
Defensive Back: Elijah McFadden, Manhattan, junior; Dre Delort, Manhattan, senior; Donque Williams, Junction City, senior
Kicker: Braxton Frey, Manhattan, senior
Returner: Jalyn King, Emporia, senior
All-Centennial League Honorable Mention
Quarterback: Xavion Felton, Junction City, senior; Peyton Wheat, Topeka, senior
Offensive Line: Ryan McCreath, Junction City, junior; Bennett Underhill, Junction City, sophomore; Jaden Thomas, Emporia, senior; Nate Thomas, Emporia, senior; Jacob Hawks, Washburn Rural, sophomore; Nathan Miller, Washburn Rural, junior
Tight End: Elijah Kincade, Topeka, senior; Cole Coonrod, Manhattan, senior
Wide Receiver: Braxton Frey, Manhattan, senior; Dwayne Newby, Manhattan, junior; Sheldon Butler-Lawson, Junction City, senior; Amr Sabbarini, Washburn Rural, senior
Defensive Line: Rodney Coleman, Junction City, senior
Linebacker: Kyle Obermeyer, Emporia, senior; Ian McNabb, Manhattan, junior
Defensive back: Jaiden Shahid, Washburn Rural, senior; Atreal Baker, Junction City, senior; Lovell Autry, Junction City, freshman; Walker Thompson, Washburn Rural, senior
Kicker: Aidan Field, Junction City, senior; Alex Allemang, Emporia, junior
