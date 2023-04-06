OSAGE CITY — Four area schools competed in the Osage City Track Invitational on Tuesday, highlighted by Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones in the throws and Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky in the middle distance events.

The Kansas State-bound Jones won the girls javelin with a solid early season throw of 136-6 and placed fourth in the shot put, tossing the implement 30-5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.