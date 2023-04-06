OSAGE CITY — Four area schools competed in the Osage City Track Invitational on Tuesday, highlighted by Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones in the throws and Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky in the middle distance events.
The Kansas State-bound Jones won the girls javelin with a solid early season throw of 136-6 and placed fourth in the shot put, tossing the implement 30-5.
Freshman Lilly Skalsky undertook the challenging triumvirate of the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 4x800-meter relay, garnering fourth-place finishes in all three races.
1600m — 4, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 6:10.49 PR.
800m — 4, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 2:49.07 PR.
100m hurdles — 6, Addisyn Hinrichs, Northern Heights, 19.54.
4x100m relay — 6, Olpe (K. Robert, A. Garriott, G. Coughlin, M. Bailey), 57.21.
4x800m relay — 4, Olpe (Gracie Scheve, Carlie Geiger, Milly Bailey, Lilly Skalsky), 11:52.68. 6, Northern Heights, 12:15.59.
Shot put — 4, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 3-5.
Javelin — 1, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 136-6. 2, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 109-10. 6, Grace Coughlin, Olpe, 99-5.
High Jump — 5, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 4-8.
Long jump — 6, Kayleen Baldridge, Northern Heights, 14-8.
Triple jump — 3, Ally Peek, Lebo, 30-10.
1600m — 4, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 5:04.6
400m — 4, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 54.73. 5, Darren Heins, Olpe, 55.25 PR.
800m — 5, Blake Redeker, Olpe, 2:16.65 PR.
200m — 6, Dalton Mayer, Olpe, 26.63.
300m hurdles — 4, Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo 45.13 PR. 5, Blake Skalsky, Olpe, 45.45 PR.
4x800m relay — 3, Olpe (Dexton Hoelting, Kaleb Arnold, Ethan Redeker, Darren Heins), 9:16.61. 5, Lebo (Grayson Shoemaker, Kord Kiefer, Luke Davies, Caleb Durst), 9:36.71. 6, Northern Heights (Grady Tiffany, Rees Spade, Nathan Hansen, Copper Hamlin), 9:42.52.
Javelin — 5, Garret Cole, Olpe, 147-0 PR.
Long jump — 3, Connor Arb, Northern Heights, 19-8.5.
