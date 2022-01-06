A pair of Lyon County facilities will receive technology upgrades early this year.
The Lyon County Commission approved a request from facilities manager Mark McKenna to update the technology on the fire monitor in the courthouse annex. McKenna said that the county had been under contract with Tech Electronics since 2005 and in order to stay with that company, the fire monitor system would need a technology upgrade.
“They put in a cell phone dialer and they called about a month ago and said that shortly after the first of the year, I can’t remember if it was AT&T or whoever was not going to support that anymore and so that we needed to do an upgrade and put this equipment in,” McKenna said.
The installation comes with a one-time fee of $949. The monitoring costs $35 a month and the new contract is for five years.
In other business, Lyon County Detention Center director Jay Whitney reported that the jail would be updating its fingerprint scanner for the first time in more than 15 years.
“We’ve been having some issues with the one that we have,” Whitney said. “From what I can tell, it was purchased in 2006 and it’s running a Windows 7 operating system and they will not support it anymore.”
Because the cost of the scanner will be paid from the Inmate Welfare Fund – money spent by inmates at the commissary or to use phones – instead of tax dollars, Whitney did not need the commission’s approval to make the purchase, but he said he wanted commissioners to be aware of how that money was being spent.
The purchase of the new fingerprint scanner will cost around $21,000 and will be purchased from HID Global, which now owns the company that produced the jail’s previous scanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.