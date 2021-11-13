OLPE – Olpe got one step closer to running back last season’s state championship Friday evening with a 28-0 win over Jefferson County North in the sectional round of the high school football playoffs.
Seemingly, the only way to stop Olpe this season might be to let the Eagles beat themselves. But the likelihood of that has been, well, unlikely.
Yet a few mistakes leaked out of the Eagles’ play last night. However, the defense handled its business and the offense recorded four first-half touchdowns in the 28-0 rout.
“I thought our kids did a pretty good job,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.
The game was really about the first half.
It was a cold night as the game-time temperature dipped below 40 degrees, The contest began as a slow burn, as both teams mostly kept the ball on the ground, producing just one score between both squads in the first quarter.
“We made a couple of adjustments after the first possession or two,” Schmidt said. “We felt like we needed to spread them out a little bit more.”
On the Eagles’ first score, senior quarterback Damon Redeker dropped back to pass, but no one seemed open. He stepped up in the pocket, saw a gap up the middle and didn’t hesitate. Suddenly, he was in the end zone.
The adjustments worked, as the Eagles made some throws over the middle on crossing routes when the Chargers were in man coverage, Schmidt said.
“Once we settled in, I thought the first half played pretty good,” he said.
Solid tackling by the Olpe defense made life easier for the Eagles. Schmidt felt they contained the Chargers’ runners well but noted the defense overpursued at times.
“We talked a lot about their backs (Caleb Worthington and Blake Fowler),” Schmidt said. “They like to cut back. … They do a nice job of taking it to the outside.”
The Chargers defense came out strong in the third quarter, attempting to control the trenches. They sacked Redeker twice and forced Olpe to punt on its first series of the second half.
And though Olpe didn’t score in the final two quarters, its 28-point first-half lead was insurmountable.
Jefferson County North played well defensively, specifically against the run, but couldn’t generate enough of a spark to ignite the offensive pilot light. The Chargers never made it into Olpe territory on eight first-half possessions and punted six consecutive times.
“Any time when you shut out a team like that this time of the season, I think, defensively, you got to feel that you played pretty solid,” Schmidt said.
The Jefferson County North offense did not move into Olpe territory until the fourth quarter. It was the first time the Chargers showed signs of life, but it didn’t last long. A penalty pushed them back into their own territory. They resorted to the air with downfield throws but could not execute.
However, the Eagles fumbled on their next possession. But again, Jefferson County North came up empty.
Olpe erupted for two deep strikes in the third quarter that placed the ball inside the 10-yard line. The Chargers’ defense bent but did not break. Olpe turned the ball over on downs both times.
Jefferson County North turned the ball over on its sixth possession in the first half, providing Olpe – already up 21-0 – with a chance to increase its lead further. Instead, Redeker threw an interception. But a monumental sack by the Eagles’ defense ensured it was another missed opportunity by the Chargers offense.
Olpe scored shortly after on a 32-yard toss from Damon Redeker to Blake Redeker. It was 28-0 at the half.
A Redeker pass downfield set up a Garrett Cole 25-yard rushing TD during the second quarter, making it a 21-0 game.
The Eagles immediately scored just inside the second period, when Redeker connected on a 45-yard pass to Blake Skalsky, putting the Eagles up 14-0.
Olpe faces Centralia in the 1A sub-state round next Friday.
