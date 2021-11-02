More Lyon County voters cast ballots for this year’s city and school board elections than they have historically.
County clerk Tammy Vopat said that typically, an election such as this – which doesn’t include state or national races – generates about 18-20% voter turnout. However, in 2021, voter turnout was 25%.
However, the increase in voters didn’t cause a strain on election workers, as Vopat said that things went smoothly.
“Everything went very, very well,” she said. “ … My poll workers and my staff did an amazing job and the entire election process went perfect. We did our jobs and it shows.”
Vopat said she hired 69 poll workers this year and had about 20 staff working with her in the office at the courthouse.
The fact that her election day responsibilities wrapped up around 9 p.m. shows how well the process worked.
“Sometimes we have trouble with logistics and stuff like that,” she said. “But my board workers did their jobs. They did it well. They have to drive in from the county precincts so it takes a little bit longer for them to get in, but they got in in pretty good time. Nine o’clock on election night? That’s not late.”
