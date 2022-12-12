Emporia State senior tackle Xavier Cason has been named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American.
Cason was the starting left tackle on a Hornet offense that was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense this season.
He was a two-time All-MIAA performer and has played in 42 games with 27 starts in his Hornet career. This season he led Emporia State with 64.5 knockdowns including a career-best of 11.5 against Neb.-Kearney and another with ten against Central Missouri. He was a five-time Squarehead Award winner as the top Hornet offensive lineman against Lincoln, Fort Hays State, Neb.-Kearney, Central Missouri and Pittsburg State.
The AFCA's Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA's seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the teams are chosen.
Cason becomes the fifth Hornet to earn AFCA All-American honors and the first since Justin Marcha was named to the second team as a punter in 2017.
Emporia State finished the season 9-3 and won the Live United Bowl Championship. It is the eighth time in school history the Hornets have won at least nine games and the seventh time in the last ten years Emporia State has advanced to the postseason.
