Fort Hays State controlled the paint in a 74-53 win over No. 24 Emporia State on Sunday evening in White Auditorium. The Hornets were outrebounded 34-19 while getting outscored 34-12 in the paint and 10-2 on second-chance points.
The Tigers scored the first four points of the game before the Hornets went on a 7-2 run and took their only lead of the game. Alijah Comithier got a hoop and harm three-point play with 16:42 left and his free throw gave ESU a 7-6 lead. Bjarni Jonsson scored the next five points for FHSU in just 59 seconds to give the Tigers an 11-7 lead.
Mayuom Buom scored on back-to-back possessions to pull the Hornets within 28-26 with 3:07 left in the half. Emporia State forced a shot clock violation on the ensuing Tiger possession but could not convert o the offensive end. Fort Hays State closed the half on a 6-0 run in the final 1:50 to take a 34-26 lead to the half.
Levelle Zeigler hit a three to open the second half for Emporia State and cut the lead to 34-29. The Tigers answered with a 9-0 run to take a 43-29 lead with 17:06 left. The Hornets would not get closer than 12 points the rest of the night as the Tigers gradually pulled away.
Sam Baker was the only Hornet to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points on four of six shooting from beyond the three-point line. Kaden Evans had nine points and Mason Thiessen added seven on three of four shooting. Buom led Emporia State with three rebounds while Emporia State was credited with four team rebounds.
Emporia State (15-4, 9-4 MIAA) will be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 when it plays host to Northeastern State to begin the second round of MIAA action. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 7:30 p.m.
